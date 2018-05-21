CHP says Tesla Model S is now evidence and at tow yard. They’re investigating if speed was a factor. They’re also looking to see if autopilot feature was on at time of crash. pic.twitter.com/RHXrDrzsOz — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) May 21, 2018

A driver has been identified after he was found dead in a Tesla Model S in a Castro Valley pond Sunday night, according to the CHP. Authorities confirmed the victim is Keith Leung, 34, of Danville.The CHP is trying to figure out if speed was a factor and if the autopilot feature was on at the time of the crash.The first call about the crash came to authorities at 7:50 p.m. Sunday. Leung hadn't been since Saturday night.The wrecked Tesla was taken to a tow yard in Alameda County.Crow Canyon Road was closed for hours while authorities investigated the scene and has since been reopened.