TESLA

Driver identified in deadly Tesla crash into pond in Castro Valley

EMBED </>More Videos

A driver has been identified after he was found dead in a Tesla Model S submerged in a Castro Valley pond Sunday night. (KGO-TV)

By
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) --
A driver has been identified after he was found dead in a Tesla Model S in a Castro Valley pond Sunday night, according to the CHP. Authorities confirmed the victim is Keith Leung, 34, of Danville.

The CHP is trying to figure out if speed was a factor and if the autopilot feature was on at the time of the crash.

The first call about the crash came to authorities at 7:50 p.m. Sunday. Leung hadn't been since Saturday night.

TIMELINE: ABC7 investigates deadly Tesla crash on Hwy 101 in Mountain View

The wrecked Tesla was taken to a tow yard in Alameda County.

Crow Canyon Road was closed for hours while authorities investigated the scene and has since been reopened.

Click here for the latest stories and videos on Tesla.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcar accidenttraffic accidentteslatraffic fatalitiesCastro ValleySan Ramon
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TESLA
Will Tesla be around for that much longer? Elon Musk, stock drops, Tweet scares
Tesla fends off reports that customers are canceling Model 3 pre-orders
Surprise squatter invites himself into Berkeley home, takes Tesla shopping
Elon Musk calls Thai cave diver 'pedo' on social media
Elon Musk tweets about fixing the flint water crisis
More tesla
TRAFFIC
Oakland considers regulations for dockless scooters and bicycles
Richmond BART station reopens after brush fire
Muni track equipment issue snarls morning commute
Yearlong Upper Haight infrastructure project slated to break ground after Labor Day
After neighbor complaints, SFMTA to remove recently installed traffic circle near Alamo Square
More Traffic
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Show More
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
More News