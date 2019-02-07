SAN RAFAEL,Calif. (KGO) --A long line of drivers are stuck en route to the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge after hearing one lane in each direction was back open.
While this was true, the lanes did not stay open for long.
The bridge was initially shut down completely when CHP got word of falling masses of concrete.
Officials say it was shaking of the bridge from traffic that caused the crumbling.
Eventually they allowed access one westbound and one eastbound lane, but then more concrete started falling.
The bridge was closed off one more, and drivers headed that way are now at a standstill.
According to the last CHP update, one eastbound lane has been reopened again, but the westbound direction is closed indefinitely.
