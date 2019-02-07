RICHMOND-SAN RAFAEL BRIDGE CONCRETE CLOSURE

Drivers stuck after lanes closed for second time on Richmond-San Rafael bridge due to falling concrete

One lane of each direction was reopened, but not for long. Drivers who heard there was a lane open were stifled as they made their way toward the bridge. (KGO-TV)

SAN RAFAEL,Calif. (KGO) --
A long line of drivers are stuck en route to the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge after hearing one lane in each direction was back open.

While this was true, the lanes did not stay open for long.

VIDEO: VIDEO: Here's what to expect during Richmond-San Rafael Bridge closure

The bridge was initially shut down completely when CHP got word of falling masses of concrete.

Officials say it was shaking of the bridge from traffic that caused the crumbling.

Eventually they allowed access one westbound and one eastbound lane, but then more concrete started falling.

VIDEO: Toll plaza empty as crews work on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge after concrete falls from upper deck to lower deck

The bridge was closed off one more, and drivers headed that way are now at a standstill.

According to the last CHP update, one eastbound lane has been reopened again, but the westbound direction is closed indefinitely.

See full coverage of the concrete falling on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.
