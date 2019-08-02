Eatbound I-80 reopens after big rig overturns in Pinole

Here’s the accident scene on Eastbound 80 in Pinole. Officers say they think they can get this cleared and all lanes reopened in another 30 minutes. 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/2Asa7pBEFA — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) August 2, 2019

PINOLE, Calif. (KGO) -- All eastbound lanes of I-80 have reopened after a big rig overturned near Appian Way in Pinole.The CHP says a suspected drunk driver fell asleep and stopped on one of the lanes of the freeway.A big rig driver reportedly swerved to avoid the car and rolled over.The driver who was stopped on the freeway was arrested.No one was hurt.