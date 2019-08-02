Traffic

Eatbound I-80 reopens after big rig overturns in Pinole

PINOLE, Calif. (KGO) -- All eastbound lanes of I-80 have reopened after a big rig overturned near Appian Way in Pinole.

The CHP says a suspected drunk driver fell asleep and stopped on one of the lanes of the freeway.

A big rig driver reportedly swerved to avoid the car and rolled over.



The driver who was stopped on the freeway was arrested.

No one was hurt.

