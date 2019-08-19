Embarcadero BART Station phases out paper tickets

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Starting Monday morning, you'll no longer be able to get paper tickets at the Embarcadero BART Station in San Francisco.
Riders will only be able to buy Clipper Cards at ticket vending machines.
BART is trying to get commuters to switch from paper tickets to Clipper Cards. It has already stopped selling paper tickets at 19th Street in Oakland.
However, you can still use a paper ticket to ride BART.
