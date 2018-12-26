How to get around Bay Area on New Year's Eve

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Bay Area transit agencies are helping you celebrate the New Year safely, and some are doing it for free. Here's a look at what agencies are offering for riders on Monday, December 31, 2018 and early January 1, 2019.
BART
There are no free rides, but there are going to be extra trains running until 3 a.m. To reduce overcrowding, some trains will skip stations including Embarcadero, Montgomery and West Oakland. For details, click here.
Caltrain
Rides will be free from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m. Extra trains will run northbound in the evening, and additional trains will run southbound after midnight. The last train will depart San Francisco at 2am.
Remember, no open containers of alcohol are allowed on Caltrain trains after 9 p.m.
Muni
You can ride Muni buses, trains, and cable cars at no cost between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.
SamTrans
Free rides will be available on SamTrans buses between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.
VTA
You can ride VTA for free between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Most service will follow regular schedules, but there are some exceptions.