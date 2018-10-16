LYFT

Lyft offers 30 rides for $299 month as part of new subscription plan

Would you pay for a subscription plan to ride Lyft? The San Francisco based ridesharing company is now offering an All-Access Plan for $299 a month.

The San Francisco based ridesharing company is now offering an All-Access Plan for $299 a month for rides through the Lyft platform.

You get 30 trips, worth up to $15 each.

RELATED: Rideshare app headed to SF allows you to select driver's gender

"Plan applies to all ride types, but rides do not roll over to the following period. If a ride goes over $15, you just pay the difference," announced Lyft.

The new service targets high-frequency users, including riders that use Lyft for commuting or in place of a car.

RELATED: Uber wants to patent technology to detect drunk riders

"This is the first step toward delivering on our goal of making car ownership optional, and we're constantly looking for more ways to provide passengers with the easiest, most convenient options possible," said Lyft in a blog post.
