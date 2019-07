There is a major delay at San Francisco stations in the East Bay direction due to an equipment problem on a train at Powell street station. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) May 2, 2019

Passengers wait at the gate at Embarcadero Station in San Francisco on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There are major delays at San Francisco stations in the East Bay direction as BART recovers from equipment problems at Powell Street Station.Embarcadero Station was packed earlier Wednesday evening as the gates were closed to passengers.BART officials announced that the doors broke down on a train at Powell Station and they had to remove it from the system.