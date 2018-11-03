TRAFFIC

Northbound lanes of I-880 reopen in Oakland after crash; woman arrested

EMBED </>More Videos

The northbound lanes of I-880 were closed after a Hayward woman crashed into support beams, according to the CHP. The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The northbound lanes of I-880 were reopened just before 11 a.m. after a Hayward woman crashed into support beams, according to the CHP. The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The beams were holding steel girders of the new 23rd Avenue overpass that's being built.

The CHP has issued a Sig-alert due to the crash, which was first reported at 3:40 a.m. and occurred at a construction site at the 23rd Avenue overpass.

At least one person was injured in the crash, according to the CHP.

Before you head out to your car, be sure to check out the ABC7 traffic maps for real-time information to help you navigate through traffic jams.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficCHPcrashtraffic delaytraffic accidentroad closurecar crashOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
BART rider finds train car torn apart, others call it 'flipping'
Hayward woman, San Lorenzo man killed in I-880 crash
SFMTA plots new underground equipment at Church & Duboce to reduce unexpected Muni shutdowns
5 vehicle crash involving motorcycle cleared from NB I-880
More Traffic
Top Stories
Day of the Dead celebration, procession in SF's Mission District
Rent control battle in Santa Cruz heats up as "racially charged" fliers are circulated
Porsche Spyder burns to the ground in front of Fremont grocery store
Rabbi speaks out week after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting: 'Hate will never win'
BART worker saves rider's life with CPR
Santa Clara County Sheriff: Political favors for support?
Oakland workers sign agreement with Marriott, ending strike there
Heartbreaking stories from Marriott Strike picket line in San Francisco
Show More
Half Moon Bay gears up for Dungeness crab season
Dozens of arrests during 'Battle of the Bay' at Levi's Stadium
VIDEO: Petaluma mom searching for Good Samaritan who returned her purse
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
Gas tax proposition puts $52 billion in road and bridge work at risk
More News