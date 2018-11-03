The northbound lanes of I-880 were reopened just before 11 a.m. after a Hayward woman crashed into support beams, according to the CHP. The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.The beams were holding steel girders of the new 23rd Avenue overpass that's being built.The CHP has issued a Sig-alert due to the crash, which was first reported at 3:40 a.m. and occurred at a construction site at the 23rd Avenue overpass.At least one person was injured in the crash, according to the CHP.