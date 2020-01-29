driving

Private vehicle ban begins on Market Street in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A private vehicle ban is going in to effect on several blocks of Market Street in downtown San Francisco.

Cars will be banned for about a two-mile stretch of Market from the Ferry Building to Van Ness. You can cross Market in your car but can't turn onto Market.

SFMTA officials say patrols will be set up at 11 different intersections along Market Street over the next few weeks to monitor drivers, while SFMTA monitors traffic.

"(We are) very confident that (traffic) will get disbursed through a wide network of streets. So there is not one particular street where we think traffic will go to," explains SFMTA spokesperson Erica Kato. "But we will be monitoring the situation, and we are more than prepared to make adjustments if necessary."

New street signs are up to warn drivers about the changes.



Private cars, including Uber and Lyft, won't be allowed to travel eastbound towards the Ferry Building from 10th Street to Main Street, and westbound between Steuart Street and Van Ness Avenue. The new restrictions, however, do not apply to emergency vehicles, delivery trucks, buses or taxis.

SFMTA estimates 500,000 people walk Market Street every day, and 650 bicyclists ride it each hour during peak commute times. Banning private cars is an attempt to make 2.2 stretch of Market Street safer.

SFMTA says they while they will be enforcing the new rules, they won't be issuing tickets right away, to allow drivers to become familiar with the changes.

Drivers caught on Market Street will be fine $238 and given a point on their driving record.

