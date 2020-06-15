Protesters arrested after blocking westbound traffic on SF, Oakland Bay Bridge, CHP says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Some lanes have reopened after all westbound lanes of I-80 on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge were shut down by protesters for over an hour Sunday.The California Highway Patrol said the upper deck of the Bay Bridge, just west of Treasure Island, was being blocked by Black Lives Matter protesters starting at 4:45 p.m.Traffic was backed up for six miles past Emeryville and the officers closed San Francisco's Fremont Street, Harrison Street and Fifth Street off-ramps to prevent protesters from going back onto the bridge.Just before 7 p.m., the CHP said all the San Francisco off-ramps had reopened and two of the five lanes had also reopened.CHP Public Information Officer John Franzen says around 20 arrests were made but he is not confirming the exact number until Monday.Franzen says he respects people's right to protest but demonstrating on the Bay Bridge is not only dangerous for the protesters, but also for the first responders and motorists as well.