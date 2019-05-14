Quick tip: Stay safe behind the wheel

Vallejo (KGO) -- What are the best ways to stay safe when you are behind the wheel of your car?CHP Officer John Fransen says analysis of fatal traffic collisions shows the top four things you can do to protect yourself while driving. The advice may be sound familiar, but if more people followed it, the CHP says there would be a lot fewer traffic deaths. Fransen's top tips are:#1 Don't drive while you are impaired.#2 Don't drive distracted.#3 Obey the speed limit.#4 Wear your seatbelt.Data from the CHP's maximum traffic enforcement periods in the Bay Area shows 40 percent of the fatal accidents involve people who were not wearing a seatbelt.