building a better bay area

Quick tip: Stay safe behind the wheel

By
Vallejo (KGO) -- What are the best ways to stay safe when you are behind the wheel of your car?

CHP Officer John Fransen says analysis of fatal traffic collisions shows the top four things you can do to protect yourself while driving. The advice may be sound familiar, but if more people followed it, the CHP says there would be a lot fewer traffic deaths. Fransen's top tips are:

#1 Don't drive while you are impaired.

#2 Don't drive distracted.

#3 Obey the speed limit.

#4 Wear your seatbelt.

Data from the CHP's maximum traffic enforcement periods in the Bay Area shows 40 percent of the fatal accidents involve people who were not wearing a seatbelt.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficvallejosafetybuilding a better bay areaquick tiptraffic
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Bay Area Housing Crisis: How are you making it work?
Bay Area entrepreneur works to get more women into leadership roles at tech companies
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
7 On Your Side Hotline: Questions for renters, homeowners answered
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News