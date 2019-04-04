building a better bay area

Former head of NYC taxi commission on regulating ridesharing in Bay Area and beyond

The former head of New York City's taxi and limousine commission talks about the changing face of transportation in the Bay Area and around the world, including the importance of rideshare regulations.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rideshare problems aren't just unique to the Bay Area, they expand across the U.S. and the world.

Meera Joshi is the former head of the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission.

Under her leadership, the agency has innovations related to not only taxis, but ride-hailing, and commuter van industries.

Today Joshi talked about the future of rideshare and regulations that could help ease problems with the industry.
