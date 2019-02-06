SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Officials aren't saying for sure when the roads around the explosion will reopen. Currently, Geary Boulevard between Arguello Boulevard and Masonic Ave are closed.
Buses are being routed around the area.
The fire was reported at 1:08 p.m. and damaged five buildings including the Hong Kong Lounge II restaurant. PG&E crews capped the line got the fire under control by 4:18 p.m.
No injuries were reported, according to officials.
