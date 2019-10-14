Traffic

San Francisco to vote on banning cars from Market Street

SAN FRANCISCO -- The City of San Francisco is getting closer to finalizing plans to close Market Street to all cars.

The SFMTA Board of Directors is expected to vote on the "Better Market Street" project on Tuesday.

City officials say closing the street to all private vehicles would make it much safer for everyone, including pedestrians and bicyclists.

Muni buses, emergency vehicles, paratransit, commercial vehicles, taxis, and bicycles will still be allowed.

The idea is to transform the two-mile stretch of Market Street between Steuart Street and Octavia Boulevard.

Cars would be able to drive across Market, but not turn on to it.
