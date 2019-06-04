Steel plates installed on upper deck of Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- If you drive across Richmond-San Rafael Bridge you will notice steel plates on the upper deck. Drivers can go over these plates at the normal speed limit.Caltrans has been doing work to improve the bridge after pieces of concrete fell into traffic and even hit some cars. They have replaced 24 of the 31 joints. The repairs will continue at night next month.Next year they will focus on the lower deck. These joints they are replacing have been there since the 1950's.Workers say the bridge is safe to use and they will do the work from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to cause the least amount of disruption, but be prepared for lane closures during those hours.