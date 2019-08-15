Traffic

Traffic nightmare on Highway 101 after sewage truck overturns in Mountain View

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Traffic was heavily impacted during the Wednesday evening commute in the South Bay after a sanitation truck overturned earlier in the afternoon, spilling human waste onto Highway 101, according to Redwood City CHP.

Police reported the incident at 12:56 p.m. They say a NorCal Portable Services sanitary truck was traveling in lane five of northbound 101, just south of the San Antonio off-ramp, when a black sedan cut off the truck to exit.

The truck then veered right, hit the barrier on the right shoulder, and lost control, CHP said.

After losing control the truck veered left across all lanes and hit a white sedan in lane one, then hit the center median wall and overturned, landing mostly on southbound lanes.

A small portion of the 1,000 gallons of human waste being transported spilled into the roadway.

At one point, three lanes on each side of the highway were closed to allow CalTrans crews to clean up the mess.

Southbound lanes opened around 3:30 p.m. and northbound lanes were back open by 5 p.m.

CHP says the driver of the black sedan has not been located. Officials are asking for witnesses to step forward with any information.

No injuries were reported, as of Wednesday evening.








