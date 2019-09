VACAVILLE, Calif. -- All I-80 lanes have reopened at Cherry Glen Road in Solano County after a crash, according to the CHP.The CHP said the collision was first reported at 5:49 a.m. Officers at the scene have been concerned about a vehicle with a tank that may explode, according to a CHP officer at the CHP's Traffic Management Center.All lanes were reopened before 8 a.m.