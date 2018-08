EMBED >More News Videos BART riders are calling the transit service "gross," "dangerous," and downright "disturbing."

A BART rider captured an unusual scene from inside of a train car - a man giving another man a haircut.Tyana Mitchell shared the video on Facebook on May 13. "Only in Oakland tho! On Bart," Mitchell posted.A man can be seen standing with an electric razor as he gives another man, sitting in his seat, a fresh haircut.