VOTE: Should people pay to drive down San Francisco's Lombard Street?

FILE -- Lombard Street in San Francisco (KGO-TV)

Jobina Fortson
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A new proposal suggests charging up to $10 and requiring a reservation to drive down San Francisco's Lombard Street.

The San Francisco County Transportation Authority says about 2 million people visit the landmark each year and neighbors are fed up with it. They've complained about traffic congestion, littering and vandalism.

Transportation officials are considering charging a fee and requiring reservations to visit the street. They will hold a public meeting on Wednesday between 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Yick Wo Elementary School to get feedback.
