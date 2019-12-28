Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority unveils new bus, light rail services

And a drum roll please for the new Orange light rail line making its debut on new transit service day! #HelloVTA #SolutionsThatMoveYou https://t.co/1CWlzSowQI pic.twitter.com/sHKEPK4lJl — VTA (@VTA) December 28, 2019

The new Orange light rail made its debut in Mountain View early this morning! #HelloVTA #SolutionsThatMoveYou http:https://t.co/1CWlzS6VZa pic.twitter.com/QeEv4MTLP5 — VTA (@VTA) December 28, 2019

Not to be outdone, the first bus out of Cerone Yard in Milpitas is on its way. All aboard new transit service! #HelloVTA #SolutionsThatMoveYou pic.twitter.com/SQEEM93nv6 — VTA (@VTA) December 28, 2019

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Part of building a better Bay Area includes making public transit more reliable and accessible.Starting Saturday, Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority increased bus services along 20 of its most popular bus routes.A new light rail line was also unveiled.Officials have been working on these changes for three years."We were getting ready for the new BART service to come into Milpitas and North San Jose area, and we knew that was a great opportunity to really look at the service and see where we might make our biggest gains in ridership," said Brandi Childress, Santa Clara Valley Transportation.VTA employees are changing signs at 3,300 bus stops.