A look at travelers' rights during Hurricane Lane

Hurricane Lane is bearing down on Hawaii. Tourists already there, or those planning to go, need to get prepared.What rights do travelers have in this situation? For major air carriers, the basic rule is if the airline cancels the flight, you get your money back. If you cancel the flight, you can re-book for free.Alaska, American, Delta, Hawaiian, and United, say flights must have been booked before August 21 for trips between August 22 - 25 in order to qualify for a change fee waiver.All airlines also require the re-booking take place within a couple of weeks.Here's a breakdown by airline:-Will waive change fees and change in fare for flights booked through Saturday-Must re-book and fly by August 30-Will waive change fees and change in fare for flights booked through Sunday-Must re-book and fly by August 30-Will waive change fees for flights booked through Sunday-Must re-book and fly by August 30-Will also waive any change in fare (as long as class/destination are the same). For flights rebooked after Aug 30, customers have to pay difference in fare.-Will waive change fees for flights booked through Sunday-Must re-book and fly by September 9-Will also waive any change in fare (as long as class/destination are the same). For flights rebooked after Sept 9, customers have to pay difference in fare.-Will waive change fees and change in fare for flights booked through Sunday-Must re-book and fly by September 9Hotels can be tough on this. Many located in hurricane zones have policies that state if they are open during a storm, no refunds. Check your hotel's small print.Excursions, attractions, and local tours tend to shut down during hurricanes, but reopen on their own schedule. Most we contacted are cancelling tours through Saturday or Sunday.People who booked those tours can reschedule or get a full refund. For tours outside those dates, the standard cancellation policy applies.You can generally get any prepayments refunded without a problem.Those who bought travel insurance are in good shape, but there are a couple of catches. The insurance must have been purchased before Hurricane Lane was a named storm. Also, the coverage is capped at twice what was originally paid for the trip.Travelers who haven't left yet will use their trip cancellation coverage. Those already in Hawaii will be covered for changes caused as a result of the storm.