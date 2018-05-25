SUMMER FUN

Hawaii's Kapalua Bay Beach tops 2018 list of America's best beaches

EMBED </>More Videos

Looking to up your beach game? While a trip to the shore is always fun, some destinations stand out in the crowd. (Tor Johnson/Hawaii Tourism Authority via AP)

There's perhaps no better summertime activity than a trip to the shore, but some of the country's beaches stand out from the rest.

That's according to Dr. Stephen P. Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach, who has named Kapalua Bay Beach in Maui, Hawaii, as the top beach in the country for 2018.

Leatherman called crescent-shaped, palm tree-lined Kapula the "perfect beach for swimming and snorkeling" and also lauded the amenities nearby. Showers and restrooms are available, and the Ritz Carlton is among several establishments offering food and drinks to visitors. The beach itself is protected from the ocean waves by small peninsulas on either side formed by lava flows.

The only downside? Leatherman pointed out that, after the drive across a golf course to get to the beach, parking can be a hassle on busy days.

Here's the full list of all 10 beaches Leatherman ranked:
  1. Kapalua Bay Beach; Maui, Hawaii
  2. Ocracoke Lifeguarded Beach; Ocracoke, North Carolina
  3. Grayton Beach State Park; Santa Rosa Beach, Florida
  4. Coopers Beach; Southampton, New York
  5. Coast Guard Beach; Cape Cod, Massachusetts
  6. Old Lighthouse Beach; Buxton, North Carolina
  7. Caladesi Island State Park; Dunedin, Florida
  8. Hapuna Beach State Park; Waimea, Hawaii
  9. Coronado Beach; San Diego, California
  10. Beachwalker Park; Kiawah Island, South Carolina


Leatherman has been ranking the nation's beaches for nearly three decades. While studying beach erosion in the impact of storms on coastal ecology, Leatherman developed a list of 50 criteria and has surveyed 650 major beaches around the United States for his annual rankings.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelbeachessummersummer funoutdoor adventuresu.s. & worldNorth CarolinaCaliforniaNew YorkMassachusettsFloridaHawaii
SUMMER FUN
Epic jazz showcase at San Jose Jazz Summer Fest 2018
Free summer camp for kids with arthritis provides community
Imaginative toys can be cure for child's summer boredom
NFL player CJ Anderson to host free football camp for kids
Build-a-Bear halts too-popular "Pay Your Age" deal
More summer fun
TRAVEL
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
United celebrates 50th anniversary at Mineta-San Jose Airport
Why travel agents are still relevant
Look through dizzying glass-bottom bridge to the ground 500 feet below
Hearst Castle's Neptune Pool being filled again
More Travel
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
Show More
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
More News