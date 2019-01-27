TRAVEL

Hawaiian Airlines plane diverted to San Francisco after flight attendant dies

FILE photo of Hawaiian Airlines plane. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant died Thursday on a flight to New York that was diverted to San Francisco International Airport, officials with the airlines said Friday.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Emile Griffith, a member of our flight attendant 'ohana for over 31 years who passed away while working on our flight between Honolulu and New York last night," Ann Botticelli, a spokesperson for the airlines, said.

RELATED: San Diego flight bound for Hawaii make emergency landing at Oakland International

Hawaiian Airlines Flight 50 was carrying 253 passengers and 12 crewmembers on its way to John F. Kennedy International Airport after leaving Daniel K. Inouye International Airport at 4:13 p.m. Hawaii time.

The plane landed at San Francisco International Airport shortly after 11 p.m. Pacific time, Hawaiian Airlines officials said.

Botticelli said, "Emile both loved and treasured his job at Hawaiian and always shared that with our guests. Our hearts are with Emile's family, friends and all those fortunate to have known him."
