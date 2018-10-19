TRAVEL

Ski Season is here! (No really!) Here's when every Lake Tahoe resort opens

Believe it or not, the Northern California ski season is actually here! One Lake Tahoe resort, Mt. Rose, actually opened one run Friday. (KGO-TV)

Brandon Behle
LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) --
Believe it or not, the Northern California ski season is actually here! One Lake Tahoe resort, Mt. Rose, actually opened one run Friday(It's only available to season pass holders... but still!).

With overnight temperatures in the 20s several other resorts are also making snow but they're not open to the public just yet.

If you're itching to strap on your skis and snowboards and carve up some powder, here's the opening dates (earliest to latest) for the other Lake Tahoe area resorts:

Mt Rose

Opening Day: October 19, 2018 (Pass holders only)

Phone: 1 800 754 7673

Click here to go to their website.

Heavenly

Opening day: November 16, 2018 (Weather permitting)

Phone: 775 586 7000

Click here to go to their website.

NorthStar

Opening Day: November 16, 2018

Phone: 530 562 1010

Click here to go to their website.

Squaw Valley & Alpine Meadows

Opening Day: November 16, 2018 (But snow making has already begun)

Phone: 800 403 0206

Click here to go to their website.

Kirkwood

Opening Day: November 21, 2018 (Weather Permitting)

Phone: 209 258 8000

Click here to go to their website.

Sugarbowl

Opening Day: November 30, 2018 (Weather Permitting)

Phone: 530 426 9000

Click here to go to their website.

Homewood

Opening Day: December 7, 2018 (Weather permitting)

Phone: 530 525 2900
Click here to go to their website.

Diamond peak

Opening Day: December 13, 2018

Phone: 775 832 1177

Click here to go to their website.

Sierra at Tahoe

Opening Day: *TBD

Phone: 530 659 7453

Click here to go to their website.

Boreal

Opening Day: *TBD

Phone: 530 426 3666

Click here to go to their website.
