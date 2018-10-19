Believe it or not, the Northern California ski season is actually here! One Lake Tahoe resort, Mt. Rose, actually opened one run Friday(It's only available to season pass holders... but still!).With overnight temperatures in the 20s several other resorts are also making snow but they're not open to the public just yet.If you're itching to strap on your skis and snowboards and carve up some powder, here's the opening dates (earliest to latest) for the other Lake Tahoe area resorts:Opening Day: October 19, 2018 (Pass holders only)Phone: 1 800 754 7673Opening day: November 16, 2018 (Weather permitting)Phone: 775 586 7000Opening Day: November 16, 2018Phone: 530 562 1010Opening Day: November 16, 2018 (But snow making has already begun)Phone: 800 403 0206Opening Day: November 21, 2018 (Weather Permitting)Phone: 209 258 8000Opening Day: November 30, 2018 (Weather Permitting)Phone: 530 426 9000Opening Day: December 7, 2018 (Weather permitting)Phone: 530 525 2900Opening Day: December 13, 2018Phone: 775 832 1177Opening Day: *TBDPhone: 530 659 7453Opening Day: *TBDPhone: 530 426 3666