How kids can fly for free on Frontier Airlines

RALEIGH --Frontier Airlines has a money-saving way to plan a getaway for your family.
The airline has launched a new deal which will allow kids to fly for free.
For every adult ticket you buy, one child under the age of 14 can fly free of charge.
Raleigh travel agent Rob Stern, of RobPlansYourTrip.com, offers advice about Frontier. "They are a good airline for those who could not fly otherwise especially if the price is the most important factor," said Stern. "The seats are less comfortable than most airlines. Smart travelers need to plan ahead and know their fee structure before they buy."
You can check out the deal by going to the Frontier Airlines website. Look for the "Kids Fly Free" logo on the booking page.
Adults just have to sign-up for the Discount Den travel club at a cost of $59.99 per year.
Frontier said the child tickets do not include travel add-ons like pre-reserved seats and checked baggage.
The tickets are available for the following dates:
- Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays from Apr. 29 - Jun. 12
- Tuesdays and Wednesdays from Jun. 13 - Aug. 11
The following blackout dates apply: Feb. 14-18, Apr. 18-22, May 23-25, May 27-28, Jun. 28-Jul. 8
Tickets must be purchased by 11:59 pm EST on Feb. 12, 2019, for domestic travel within the continental United States.
Stern is watching to see if other airlines offer a similar deal.
"It could be interesting to see if any other carriers decide to follow their lead on what could be a big money saver for families," said Stern.