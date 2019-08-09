7 On Your Side

Make your tires road-trip ready

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For many drivers, summer means the call of the open road.

But before you head out, Consumer Reports says that along with packing your suitcases, you should also spend a few minutes checking your tires.

Big changes in temperature during the seasons can really affect tire pressure. So, check your tires and adjust the pressure if it does not match what's indicated on the tire information placard found on the driver's doorjamb. Properly inflated tires last longer and make your car more fuel-efficient. Check the pressure on your car's spare tire, too.

RELATED: Are all-weather tires versatile as they claim?

Next, inspect your tires for signs of damage, such as cuts, cracks, and sidewall blisters that might be the result of potholes. It's also smart to check on how worn your tires have become. Insert a quarter into tire tread. If you can see the top of George Washington's head, it's time to consider buying a new tire. Driving with worn tires tends to make your car take longer to stop on wet pavement and to hydroplane more frequently.

If it's time for new ones, Consumer Reports recommends the "Michelin CrossClimate Plus" all-weather tires.

It may also be time to rotate your tires. You'll find that info in your car owner's manual. Regular rotations keep the tires wearing evenly and can even make them last longer.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2019 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit ConsumerReports.org.

Take a look at all of 7 On Your Side's stories with Consumer Reports here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelsan franciscoroad tripperstravelcarsconsumer reports7 on your side
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Ford recalls SUVs with rollaway risk, IRS may revoke passports of those with major tax debt, and more
Bank freezes man's account, then deducts extra mortgage payment
How can you afford a down payment?
HOME HOTLINE: Your questions answered
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Evacuations ordered due to wildfire in Lake Co.
1 dead after fiery crash on Hwy 101 in San Jose
VIDEO: 'Roaracle' officially gone as crews remove arena signs
A look at Northern California's first (legal) tiny house community
AccuWeather Forecast: Cooling continues this week
Bay Area Housing Crisis: First time home buyer tips
Wait continues for verdict in Ghost Ship trial
Show More
East Bay Congressman introduces airport safety bill with aviation hero's support
Gov. Newsom backs CA rent increase cap proposal
BART says video shows victims arguing with suspect before stabbing
High school on Treasure Island offers free housing to students
Simone Biles to USA Gymnastics: "You had one job"
More TOP STORIES News