New airline launches service from San Jose to San Diego County

Water cannons at Mineta San Jose International Airport welcomed the first morning flight for California Pacific Airlines. The new airline launched service from Carslbad to San Jose and Reno this week. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Water cannons at Mineta San Jose International Airport welcomed the first morning flight for California Pacific Airlines.

The new airline launched service from Carlsbad (in North San Diego County) to San Jose and Reno this week.

The secretary of the Board of Directors Ted G. Vallas was on this morning's flight.

He is the nephew of the airline's founder, also named Ted Vallas.

"My uncle who is 97 years old is delighted," said Vallas.

RELATED: Flying High: LAX will allow passengers to bring their weed

California Pacific Airlines now flies from San Jose to and from the Palomar Airport in Carlsbad twice daily during the week and once daily on the weekend.

It also started service from Carlsbad to Reno, with flights from Carlsbad to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport and Las Vegas starting later this month.



Southern California is the most popular destination from San Jose's airport.

Carlsbad lost its only passenger service earlier this year.

"What's so exciting about this destination is tourism and tech. This airport is located right next to Lego Land, obviously a huge tourism destination for families," said Mineta San Jose International Airport spokesperson Rosemary Barnes.

Vallas added, "We have a lot of companies located in the North County and they do a lot of travelling to the San Jose region."

Tickets start at $99. The first two checked bags are free.
