Power fully restored at Oakland International Airport after morning outage

OAKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (KGO) -- Passengers on two Southwest flights arriving from Southern California were stuck on their planes during a power outage in Terminal 2 at the Oakland International Airport on Thursday morning.Airport officials say there was no power to operate the jetway, the expandable walkway that connects the plane to the terminal. Those passengers had to wait until back-up generators were turned on.Airport staff says no flights were delayed or canceled resulting from the outage, which began just after 8:15 a.m. and lasted about 30 minutes.Some work crews fixing display monitors inside the terminal had to wait for the power to be turned back on in order for them to get back to work.Except for the passengers who had to wait to disembark, airport officials say the outage did not impact any other services for planes and passengers traveling in and out of Oakland.Airport officials are continuing their investigation into a cause of the power outage.