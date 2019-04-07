southwest airlines

Report: Southwest Airlines bargain fares to Hawaii from California cause prices to drop

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Southwest Airlines launched service last month from California to Hawaii and briefly offered bargain prices with tickets starting at $49 each way.

The tickets were quickly snapped up but Southwest is promising more deals as it adds more routes to Hawaii from California.

What hasn't disappeared is the effect the airline's entry into island travel has had on its competitors.

RELATED: Southwest $49 fares to Hawaii sell out within hours

The Los Angeles Times is reporting that ever since Southwest started flying to Hawaii, fares have dropped 17 percent among all the airlines that fly there.

At this time last year you could expect to pay about $500 for a round-trip ticket in coach. This year the average price is $412.

Southwest is adding more flights from the Bay Area with service to Maui from Oakland taking off on Sunday. Travelers will be able to start flying to Hawaii from San Jose in May.
