Get your first look inside San Francisco's multi-billion dollar transit hub that's expected to open on August 12 -- we went "over it" with DRONEVIEW7 to get a look at the nearly completed projected.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the new Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco.Mayor London Breed and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi joined state and regional leaders at the ceremony.On Saturday, a neighborhood block party will officially open to the public from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.Starting on Sunday, the transit center will be the hub for bus service serving AC Transit, Amtrak, Greyhound, and Westcat.Muni buses have already been using the center.