SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This week, the rules change for rideshare pickups.
Starting Wednesday, SFO is moving all pick-ups at the domestic terminals to the domestic hourly garage.
It will be on the fifth floor of the airport. That means cars will no longer be able to pick passengers up at the curb.
The airport says the move should help with traffic congestion.
Dropoffs will still happen curbside.
SFO moving all rideshare pick-ups at domestic terminals
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News