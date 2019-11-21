Travel

SFO partners with Uber to ease holiday travel stress

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- SFO has partnered with Uber to make your holiday travel a little less stressful.

Starting Wednesday, riders who pay extra for Uber Comfort, Uber Select and Uber XL can get curbside pickup at the airport.

Riders who choose Uber Black and Black SUV already have curbside pickup.

Since SFO changed its ridehailing policy in June, most Uber and Lyft riders are required to meet their driver at the garage.
