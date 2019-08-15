Travel

Southwest adding new flights to Hawaii with $99 fares from Bay Area

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Southwest Airlines says you can fly to Hawaii for $99!

The deal is only good for one day, August 15, and you have to fly out of Oakland, San Jose or Sacramento.

Southwest is offering the promotional price to mark the launch of its new, added, non-stop service from the Bay Area and Sacramento to Hawaii starting in January.

The first flights taking off on January 19 include:
-Oakland to Kona on the Big Island
-San Jose to Lihue on Kauai
-Sacramento to Honolulu

The first flights taking off on January 21 include:
-Oakland to Lihue on Kauai
-San Jose to Kona on the Big Island

The $99 one-way tickets go on sale Thursday. The deal only applies when traveling on Tuesday or Wednesday between January 21 and March 3, according to Southwest.

