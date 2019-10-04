surfing

Surfers catch enormous wave village of Teahupo'o on Tahiti

TEAHUPO'O, Tahiti -- Surfers hugged their boards and paddled over an enormous wave off the island of Tahiti in French Polynesia.

Professional surf cinematographer and director, Aaron Lieber, was in the village of Teahupo'o on Tahiti looking to capture footage of waves just like this.

RELATED: Exactly how massive are 50-foot waves at Mavericks?

Lieber said, "I was there for the big swell and to capture moments like this and work with some pro surfers."

He explained that it was calm just before the wave, and it seemed to catch everyone off guard because was so much bigger than the other waves they had seen.

VIDEO: 100 scary seconds: What it's like to wipe out on a 50 foot wave at Mavericks in Half Moon Bay

Lieber added that he's seen swells like this before, but they are rare. "Over the years I have seen a few waves like this, but it doesn't happen often. It's always really exciting when you can capture a moment like this."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelsurfingtravelu.s. & worldabc7 originals
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Exactly how massive are 50-foot waves at Mavericks?
What it's like to wipe out on a 50 foot wave
SURFING
Surfer's close call with shark caught on camera
Mavericks competition future uncertain after host pulls out
16-year-old narrowly escapes shark attack
Bianca Valenti on mission to get equal pay for female surfers internationally
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suzy Loftus to be appointed interim SF District Attorney, sources say
Derick Almena to be retried for Ghost Ship warehouse fire
Students evacuated for bomb threat at junior high in Fremont
Victims, wrong-way driver ID'd in deadly Hwy 101 crash
WATCH IN 60: Hardly Strictly safety, firefighting gel, world's best bars
Botham Jean's brother speaks out on courtroom hug with Amber Guyger
Students get cheap rental quote, Avis charges thousands of dollars more
Show More
US adds 136,000 jobs; unemployment hits 50-year low of 3.5%
AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny and warm
Actress Diahann Carroll dies at 84
With Authority: Jordan Poole of the Golden State Warriors
Complaint filed against judge who gave bible to Amber Guyger
More TOP STORIES News