Taco Bell Hotel: The Bell luxury resort opens this summer

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. -- Taco Bell is heating up summer travel.

The company known for tacos, burritos and spicy sauce is getting into the hotel business.

The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort, will open in August in Palm Springs, California.

They're calling it a "taco-asis" and promising guests an unforgettable trip of a lifetime.

The hotel will open August 9 for a limited time.


From check-in to check-out, everything from guest rooms to breakfast and poolside cocktails will be infused with a Taco Bell twist.

The gift shop will offer exclusive apparel and guests can visit the on-site salon for a Taco Bell-inspired manicure.

Reservations will be open in June.
