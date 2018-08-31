OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --A 15-year-old girl showing her mom how to work her new iPhone caused a flight from Oakland to Maui to return to the gate on Friday morning after the teen accidentally shared a photo of a fake crime scene from a school class.
Hawaiian Airlines Flight 23 was set to depart around 7 a.m.
According to the Alameda County Sheriff's Department, the teen girl was airdropping her mom a photo of a fake crime scene from a science class for a lesson on forensics. But in the process of sending the photo, the girl accidentally also sent it to the phones of 15 passengers sitting near them..
The picture shows a child-size mannequin lying on the ground surrounded by evidence markers.
Some passengers reportedly became alarmed and showed the picture to the flight crew. A sheriff's spokesperson said the pilot made the decision to take the plane back to the gate. The flight was taxiing at the time but had not yet taken off.
Hawaiian Airlines said the woman and girl were then removed from the flight.
"In order to resume the flight and minimize the inconvenience to our guests, the teenager and the family were re-booked on a later flight while the incident was investigated," wrote an airline spokesperson.
The incident delayed the flight by about 90 minutes according to flightaware.com.
