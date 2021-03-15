This NatGeo contributor chases NorCal waterfalls

Spring is just around the corner, and that means it's time to check out some of Northern California's most amazing waterfalls -- some just a quick drive from the Bay Area.
NatGeo travel contributor Miles Howard showed off some of the most beautiful waterfalls he's been chasing that are nearby during an interview with ABC7 News.
Watch the full interview in the video player above and read more about Howard's travels here.
Disney is the parent company of National Geographic and this station.
