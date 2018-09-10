AIRPLANE

World's biggest airplane 'Antonov An-225 Mriya' takes off from Oakland

EMBED </>More Videos

Sky7 shows the biggest plane in the world taking off from Oakland International Airport. The jet is loaded with FEMA relief supplies.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Antonov An-225 is biggest plane in the world and it was spotted in the East Bay over the weekend. Sky7 was overhead when the giant plane took off from Oakland International Airport, Monday morning.

The jet loaded with FEMA relief supplies left the airport around 7:00 AM.

It's headed to Hawaii where Hurricane Olivia is expected to hit mid-week, and then to Guam, which is threatened by a typhoon.

The six-engine Russian-designed Antonov An-225 arrived in Oakland on Sunday before it left the airport with a special delivery.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelaviationFEMAdisaster reliefhurricanefoodu.s. & worldOakland International AirportOaklandHawaii
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AIRPLANE
New 3-D scanner tested at Oakland International Airport security checkpoints
Teen's accidental airdrop of fake crime scene photo delays Oakland flight
Love is in the air: Study finds many meet soulmate on a plane
There is a sure fire way to avoid international data charges -- and it isn't Airplane Mode
United flight makes safe emergency landing at SFO after bird strike
More airplane
TRAVEL
New 3-D scanner tested at Oakland International Airport security checkpoints
United offering free trip to Tahiti for winner of workaholic contest
Aloha Friday September Sweepstakes
Teen's accidental airdrop of fake crime scene photo delays Oakland flight
More Travel
Top Stories
Surveillance video shows dramatic Muni bus crash in SF
Gov. Brown signs law that aims to get all CA electricity from clean sources
I-5 reopens in Shasta County; Delta Fire grows to 40,903 acres
WATCH TONIGHT: Raiders season opener on ABC7
Napa County fire grows to 2,490 acres; containment at 30 percent
Ex-gang member shot in the face now helps others find life purpose
AccuWeather Forecast: Cooling trend begins today
New hour of 'GMA' with Michael Strahan, Sara Haines premieres Monday
Show More
Apple recalling some iPhone 8 devices for manufacturing defect
John Legend is first black man to earn an EGOT
Florence now a major hurricane, aims for US Southeast
Officials give update on Dallas officer arrested after man killed in apartment
Gilroy officer shoots at man driving vehicle on field with students playing football
More News