OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --The Antonov An-225 is biggest plane in the world and it was spotted in the East Bay over the weekend. Sky7 was overhead when the giant plane took off from Oakland International Airport, Monday morning.
The jet loaded with FEMA relief supplies left the airport around 7:00 AM.
It's headed to Hawaii where Hurricane Olivia is expected to hit mid-week, and then to Guam, which is threatened by a typhoon.
The six-engine Russian-designed Antonov An-225 arrived in Oakland on Sunday before it left the airport with a special delivery.