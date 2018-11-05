TRAVEL

World's first underwater hotel opens in Maldives

The Conrad Maldives Rangali Island Hotel is a two-story villa more than 15 feet below the Indian Ocean.

MALDIVES
The world's first underwater hotel is now open, and as you can imagine, it's not cheap.

The Conrad Maldives Rangali Island Hotel is a two-story villa more than 15 feet below the Indian Ocean.

It includes a private gym, bar and infinity pool. The top floor is above water. There you'll find a relaxation deck where you can soak up the sun.

If you want to go, you have to book a four-night package that will set you back $200,000. That does include a personal chef and use of a private boat.
