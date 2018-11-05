World's first underwater hotel opens in Maldives

The world's first underwater hotel is now open, and as you can imagine, it's not cheap.The Conrad Maldives Rangali Island Hotel is a two-story villa more than 15 feet below the Indian Ocean.It includes a private gym, bar and infinity pool. The top floor is above water. There you'll find a relaxation deck where you can soak up the sun.If you want to go, you have to book a four-night package that will set you back $200,000. That does include a personal chef and use of a private boat.