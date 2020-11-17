twitter

Twitter launches Fleets, temporary posts that disappear

SAN FRANCISCO -- If you're feeling passionate about a TV show or cheering for your favorite sports team, you can be a part of the conversation without flooding your Twitter followers' timelines.

Twitter just launched a new type of post called Fleets, which are disappearing posts that make it easier to share your fleeting thoughts with other people.

It allows you to post text, photos, and videos, but they cannot be liked, retweeted, or replied to.

RELATED: Protesters demand Twitter, Facebook take more action against election misinformation from Trump campaign

Replying to a Fleet only happens privately through a direct message.

They also won't show up in search.

Fleets is similar to Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram's stories feature.

Twitter says Fleets will be updated over time with new features and creative tools based on how people are using them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologysocial appssocial mediacellphone distractionstechnologycellphoneu.s. & worldtwitter
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TWITTER
Facebook, Twitter CEOs pressed by Senate on election handling
Trump admits Biden won election for the 1st time, then reverses it
Elon Musk claims he tested positive and negative for COVID-19
School official resigns over wife's 'racist' tweets
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storm to soak North Bay, before rain moves into South Bay
Biden filling out top White House team with campaign vets
AccuWeather forecast: Rain then showers today, more showers tomorrow
Small businesses hit breaking point as Newsom issues new lockdown
Here's what move into purple tier means for school districts
Pentagon to cut troop levels to 2,500 in Iraq, Afghanistan
Facebook, Twitter CEOs pressed by Senate on election handling
Show More
Bay Area doctors prepare for hospital surge amid COVID-19 spike
What happens between now and Inauguration Day
Dolly Parton helped fund COVID-19 vaccine research
MAP: Everything allowed to reopen in Bay Area
CA mom unable to feed kids after EDD freezes legitimate account
More TOP STORIES News