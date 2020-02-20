San Francisco Uber driver fights off armed carjackers

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police responded to three reports of attempted carjackings overnight.

One happened on 9th Street between Harrison and Folsom around 2:30 a.m. An Uber driver said three people tried to take his car and one of the men pointed a gun at his face.

"He kept trying to open my door. He finally opened it and tried to yank me out. I just kept fighting him the whole time and then finally I got back into the car. He almost had me out and I jumped back in and I started to make the turn. I realized there's a person still in my car and I told him, 'get out,'" said Frank.

Police say the second attempted carjacking happened five minutes later on Harrison. Police believe the same suspects may have been involved in a third incident at Mission and Duboce half an hour later.
