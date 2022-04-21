LIVE: Active shooter threat prompts shelter-in-place on UC Berkeley campus, school says

SKY7 over UC Berkeley as shelter-in-place ordered

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A shelter-in-place has been ordered by Berkeley police due to a threat on the UC Berkeley campus, officials tweeted Thursday.

UC Berkeley officials sent an email explaining that it was due to a emerging active shooter threat related to a student who had been placed on interim suspension for threatening behavior.

UC Berkeley police clarified in a tweet, "There is NOT an active shooter on campus. Police are actively looking for a person who may want to harm specific individuals. Please continue to shelter in place at this time."

A UC Berkeley spokesperson said, "For the time being, all I can say is that there is a police investigation into a possible threat and that everyone on campus has been asked to shelter in place. In addition, those not on campus are being urged to stay away."

Police told people on campus to go inside and move away from doors and windows.

They say emergency officials are responding to the scene.

All campus services such as libraries, dining and parking garages are closed until further notice. In-person classes are canceled through the remainder of the day.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.



