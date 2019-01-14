UC Irvine student's death under investigation as fraternity is suspended

An investigation is underway Monday after a University of California, Irvine student died at an off-campus home and a fraternity was placed under suspension. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
IRVINE, Calif. --
An investigation is underway Monday after a University of California, Irvine student died at an off-campus home and a fraternity was placed under suspension.

The university emailed the campus community regarding the student's death, but did not provide further details. It is cooperating with Irvine police in the investigation.

The Orange County coroner identified the student as 18-year-old Noah Domingo, of La Crescenta.



Authorities said they responded to a medical call around 3:30 a.m. Saturday at Domingo's off-campus home near Turtlerock Drive.

RELATED: Alcohol level in air at fraternity party registers on Breathalyzer

In a follow-up email, the university said Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity was on interim suspension, which means all activities are halted until the investigation concludes.

"Our hearts go out to the student's family and community of friends who have been impacted by this incident," the university email said.

Students said Domingo was a freshman and member of the fraternity.

A neighbor said he called police multiple times Friday night about loud party at the fraternity house. He said the next morning there were at least "eight or nine" police vehicles and that a gurney had been taken out.

The university also said it will be working with the Greek community to ensure members are "engaging in behaviors and practices that are in alignment with university policies and their own values."

RELATED: Bay Area mother remembers beloved son killed in accident after drinking at USC

An autopsy is scheduled for later Monday.

Sigma Alpha Epsilon headquarters released the following statement:

Noah Domingo, an initiated member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon at the University of California, Irvine, died at an off-campus residence on January 12.

"We are heartbroken by the death of our UCI brother, Noah Domingo," said Mike Sophir, Chief Executive Officer. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends, and we appreciate the support the university and its staff have provided to students in this difficult time."

The Fraternity Service Center (headquarters) of Sigma Alpha Epsilon has suspended chapter operations during the review of this matter and have advised chapter members to fully cooperate with all investigative efforts.
