UC

University of California schools receive record number of applications

A record number of students have applied to University of California campuses for fall 2021.

The numbers include a surge in freshman applicants, including the highest numbers ever of African American and Chicano/Latino students.

Overall, nearly 250,000 students applied to at least one campus. That is an increase of 16.1% from last year.

RELATED: UC campuses plan to resume in-person classes for fall 2021 semester

"Our record number of applications is a testament to the resilience of students and their families as well as their undeterred focus on higher education," UC President Michael Drake said in a statement.

UC Berkeley received 112,820 applications for fall 2021 admission, up from about 88,000 the year before. UC Santa Cruz received about 62,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationsan franciscoberkeleyrecordeducationuchigh schoolfallschoolsuc berkeleycollegeucsf
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UC
UC campuses plan to resume in-person classes for fall 2021 semester
Here's how CA's smartphone COVID-19 alert tool works
Students get 2nd chance after UC application system failed
UC application deadline extended after 'technical difficulties'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Johnson & Johnson vaccine 85% effective against severe COVID-19 disease
EDD implemented anti-fraud measures too late, says state auditor
EXCLUSIVE: New SF burglary case adds to Boudin controversy
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Bay Area skiers gear up for Tahoe as snow blankets region
Storm evacuation orders lifted, warnings remain
Video shows dramatic rescue of horse, pony after CA mudslide
Show More
Nearly 2M COVID-19 vaccines in freezers across CA, data shows
Oakland mayor says stress is playing a role in homicide spike
SJ clinic promotes 'fair and equitable' access to COVID-19 vaccine
Cicely Tyson, groundbreaking actress, dead at 96
42-year-old Napa Co. supervisor under fire for getting vaccine
More TOP STORIES News