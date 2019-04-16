Scary night for woman lost in San Mateo County after losing glasses on hike

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. -- A 68-year old San Mateo County woman was rescued Monday morning after losing her glasses during a hike.The U-S Coast Guard assisted the San Mateo County Rescue team and airlifted her to safety today.Sheriff Deputies say she lost her glasses and was unable to see clearly.For hours, she crawled on her hands and knees trying to find her way back to safety.Also, she couldn't call for help because the battery in her phone died.Finally, a friend alerted authorities she was 8-hours late.SMCSO Air Squadron was called in and the air support team was able to locate the woman deep in a remote location of the Purisima Creek Open Space area.With the assistance of CAL FIRE, CHP - Redwood City, California Park Rangers, San Mateo County Parks Rangers, and the Coast Guard Station San Francisco, she was rescued and brought back to safety with only minor scrapes.