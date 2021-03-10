society

Unilever brands Dove, Vaseline to stop using 'normal' to describe hair, skin on beauty products

By Tisha Powell
The company Unilever has decided that "normal" is not inclusive and plans to stop using it.

The consumer packaged goods company is dropping the word from its beauty and personal care products.

Those brands include Dove, Vaseline and Axe.

Unilever said a study it recently conducted found seven in 10 people surveyed felt using the word "normal" on product packaging has a negative impact.

For people ages 18 to 35, that number rose to eight in 10.

Unilever also said it won't Photoshop models anymore. Company leadership is now committed to portraying people from more diverse backgrounds in its advertising.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybeautywomens healthskin caresocietybeauty & lifestyleshoppingdiversitywomen
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIETY
Bay Area dry cleaners devastated by COVID-19 pandemic
North Bay town set to change name of Sir Francis Drake Boulevard
Fresno police video reveals restrained man's call for help
House of Prime Rib reopens, booked months in advance
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Gov. Newsom delivers State of the State address
SF Uber driver attacked by passenger over request to wear mask
Cecilia Vega's journey from the Bay Area to the White House
9 CA counties change tiers
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
Disney aiming to reopen CA theme parks by late April
Only 10 Bay Area ZIP codes prioritized for COVID-19 vaccine
Show More
How does recalling a CA governor actually work? Here's the process
Why student loan debt is a racial, gendered issue
AccuWeather forecast: Wintry showers today through tomorrow
COVID-19 updates: More Bay Area counties enter red tier
Delayed skin reaction appear for some after Moderna shot
More TOP STORIES News