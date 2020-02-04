University of California considers getting rid of SAT, ACT admissions requirement

The University of California is considering getting rid of the SAT and ACT requirement in admissions. But even if that happens, students may still need to take a standardized test.A UC faculty committee has recommended the UC system create its own admissions exam, according to reports. It could take UC nearly ten years to implement if the idea is adopted.The committee says standardized tests are needed to compare applicants from different high schools.The UC test would try to measure a student's ability over a longer period of time.Critics of the SAT and ACT say the tests measure a small part of academic success and put low-income students of color at a disadvantage.