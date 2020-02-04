The University of California is considering getting rid of the SAT and ACT requirement in admissions. But even if that happens, students may still need to take a standardized test.
A UC faculty committee has recommended the UC system create its own admissions exam, according to reports. It could take UC nearly ten years to implement if the idea is adopted.
RELATED: Lawsuit: SAT, ACT are discriminatory
The committee says standardized tests are needed to compare applicants from different high schools.
The UC test would try to measure a student's ability over a longer period of time.
Critics of the SAT and ACT say the tests measure a small part of academic success and put low-income students of color at a disadvantage.
University of California considers getting rid of SAT, ACT admissions requirement
UC
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News