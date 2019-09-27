Upcoming 'Joker' Film incites fears of violence

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The movie won't hit theatres until next week, but 'Joker' already comes with several warnings.Army officials in Oklahoma alerted soldiers about disturbing online chatter of a possible shooting at a movie theatre showing of 'Joker'.The 2012 Aurora, Colorado theatre shooting happened during a screening of 'The Dark Knight Rises' - 12 people were killed. Now people affected by the mass shooting, fear this new depiction of Joker could inspire another act of violence.Others, like San Francisco resident, Kaylyn O'Connor, are just wary of the whole theatre experience."Personally I get really paranoid when I go to the movies... I don't feel safe going to the movie theatre anymore."Many moviegoers enjoy wearing costumes of their favorite characters, but it's probably best to think twice before dressing up as Gotham's most infamous villain.Landmark Theatres say, "We want all our guests to enjoy The Joker for the cinematic achievement that it is. But no masks painted faces, or costumes will be permitted into our theatres."And while AMC says guests are welcome to come dressed in costume, they do not permit anything that conceals the face, or "weapons or items that would make other guests feel uncomfortable or detract from the movie-going experience.""There's good things that come from costumes and bad things that come from costumes," said Bay Area child development expert, Tamara Hamai.Hamai thinks the fear factor behind the film, is a missed opportunity to talk about Joker's origin story and why he turns to a life of crime."I think the movie highlights what they really should be worried about, which is the real cause of violence, which is childhood trauma.""There are consequences for that trauma that go all the way from adolescence all the way through the rest of their life," said Hamai, who suggests that whether or not you see the movie, acknowledging trauma is a step towards greater public safety.