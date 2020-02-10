Chevron Refinery: 'Upset' on unit caused flaring in Richmond, officials say

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- The situation at the Chevron Refinery in Richmond appears to have improved after flaring occurred Monday morning.The Contra Costa County Environmental Health Department says there was an "upset" on a unit, which caused the flaring. They are working to fix it.At one point, refinery employees were asked to leave as a precaution as the situation was assessed and crews worked to fix it.From ABC7's Emeryville camera, it looks like the situation has improved. Officials say there have not been any odor complaints.