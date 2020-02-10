Chevron Refinery: 'Upset' on unit caused flaring in Richmond, officials say

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- The situation at the Chevron Refinery in Richmond appears to have improved after flaring occurred Monday morning.

The Contra Costa County Environmental Health Department says there was an "upset" on a unit, which caused the flaring. They are working to fix it.

At one point, refinery employees were asked to leave as a precaution as the situation was assessed and crews worked to fix it.

From ABC7's Emeryville camera, it looks like the situation has improved. Officials say there have not been any odor complaints.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
richmondenvironmentevacuationfire
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Unforgettable moments at the 2020 Oscars
Oscars 2020 Winners Full List
Here's how unaffiliated CA voters could influence outcome of primary
7 On Your Side, experts to hold tax hotline to answer questions Wednesday
Oscars 2020: Winners with Bay Area ties
1 killed, 1 injured in Oakland house fire
AccuWeather forecast: Breezy to windy, warmer today
Show More
Oscars 2020: Who won, best red carpet looks, standout moments
'Parasite' wins 4 Oscars, including best picture
Adopt an animal at San Francisco Zoo for Valentine's Day
WATCH IN 60: BART ambassador program starts, Tahoe gondola deal, SF Zoo animal adoption
PHOTOS: Oscars 2020 red carpet fashion
More TOP STORIES News