Penthouse from Urban Cowboy up for sale in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- The downtown Houston penthouse suite where John Travolta had a romantic encounter with "Pam" in the movie Urban Cowboy is now on the market.

The penthouse at 2016 Main Street has magnificent panoramic views of downtown.

One of the scenes from the movie is shot in front of the windows looking out on the lights of Houston.

The unit on the 26th floor is almost 4,000 square feet and is loaded with upgrades and features.

It can be yours for just $725,000!

Watch the video above for a walk-through of the luxurious property in the video above!
